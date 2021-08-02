SuperLauncher Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,101.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $180,101.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00139411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.16 or 1.00198146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00848427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

