Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 99,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 20,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

