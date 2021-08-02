Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.06.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, and supply management. Supply Network Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Pemulwuy, Australia.

