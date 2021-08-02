Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.06.
About Supply Network
