SureRemit Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $12,160.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

