Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Update

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

SGRY opened at $54.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

