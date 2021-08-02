Susan Ralston Acquires 900 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) COO Susan Ralston purchased 900 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $20,187.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Ralston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Susan Ralston purchased 200 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $4,656.00.

OPOF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $22.25. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.