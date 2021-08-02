sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.20 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $202.20 million and $8.57 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00823947 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00091116 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 201,084,804 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

