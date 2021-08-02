SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.17 on Monday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.