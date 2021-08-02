SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Shares of DXCM opened at $515.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $23,662,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,378. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.