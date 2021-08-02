SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

