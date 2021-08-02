SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

NYSE:TFX opened at $397.43 on Monday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

