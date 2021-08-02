S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SANW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 16,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.67. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

