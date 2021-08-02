S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SANW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 16,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.67. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.36.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
