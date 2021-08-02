Swap (XWP) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Swap has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $352,076.98 and approximately $283.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00100357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,975.94 or 1.00124025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00847179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,703,624 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

