Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,010 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Switch worth $45,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Switch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Switch stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 2,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,035. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.