Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $151.92 on Monday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

