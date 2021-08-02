SyncFab (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.