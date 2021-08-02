Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

