Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $86.13 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00358368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,560,930 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

