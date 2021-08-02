T-Mobile US, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

