T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

