T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $151.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

