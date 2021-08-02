T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.75. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

