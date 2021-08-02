T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

