T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.17. 29,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

