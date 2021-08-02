Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells casino management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and countries in Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

