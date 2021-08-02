Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of TBLA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,324. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

