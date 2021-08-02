Tael (WABI) Tops One Day Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $24.72, $18.11 and $4.92.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00805865 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091371 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $13.96, $24.72, $6.32, $10.00, $7.20, $119.16, $34.91, $62.56, $5.22, $18.11 and $45.75. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.