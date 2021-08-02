TagCoin (TAG) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 41.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, TagCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $106,133.16 and approximately $63.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.95 or 0.99557071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00071554 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

