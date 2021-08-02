Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,412. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

