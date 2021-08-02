Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.45 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.21. 2,290,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,479. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

