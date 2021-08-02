Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.41, RTT News reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.21. 2,290,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

