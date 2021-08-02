Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.98.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $173.21. 2,342,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,412. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

