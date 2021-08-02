Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.98.

TTWO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,479. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

