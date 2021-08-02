Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 419,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TKAT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 125,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,532. The company has a market cap of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $263,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

