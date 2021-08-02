TAL Education Group (TAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL):

7/27/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

7/27/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/26/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/26/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/26/2021 – TAL Education Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

7/26/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

7/21/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

7/13/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

6/25/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

6/18/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

6/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

6/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

6/11/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2021 –

6/7/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 37,746,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,684,212. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.03. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.