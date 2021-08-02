Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Talos Energy worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

