Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) traded down 2.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00. 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 664,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.67.

Specifically, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,090,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

