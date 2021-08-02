Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.47 to $1.57 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.17 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

