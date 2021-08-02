Tap Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $967,485.37 and $335,442.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00821830 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00090991 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

