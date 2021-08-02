Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,276 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

