Tapmydata Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $944,921.12 and $1.95 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00410619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002699 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.48 or 0.01062625 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

