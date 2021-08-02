Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

