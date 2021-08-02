Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is TRH Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.71. 62,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $126.25 and a 12-month high of $263.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

