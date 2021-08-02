Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $31,544,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.00 on Monday, reaching $256.05. 44,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.55. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.25 and a fifty-two week high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

