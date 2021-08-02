Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The company has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $126.25 and a 1 year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.