Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $19.99. 12,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
