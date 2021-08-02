Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $19.99. 12,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $62,985,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.