Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 24.5% in July

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Taylor Devices worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.90. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.