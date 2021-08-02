TD Securities Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$29.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s current price.
TRQ traded up C$1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching C$20.82. The company had a trading volume of 427,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
