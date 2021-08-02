TD Securities Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$29.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s current price.

TRQ traded up C$1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching C$20.82. The company had a trading volume of 427,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

