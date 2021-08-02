TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

NYSE TEL opened at $147.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $87.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

