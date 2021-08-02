Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of CarGurus worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,882,463.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,798 shares of company stock worth $12,394,638 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.60 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

